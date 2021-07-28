Arbor Housing welcomes new CEO

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Arbor Housing and Development is welcoming Susan Bull as the new CEO after John Easton was in the position for more than 20 years.

Bull has been the Chief Operations Officer for the last two years. “What excites me most about assuming the CEO position is that together with the Executive team, I get to set the pace in how we lead and care for our team while also being accountable to the reputation and value proposition of what Jeff Eaton built in his 20 years of leadership.”

“My goal in leading Arbor through the next season is to preserve the very best of who we are, yet also to push for innovative and sustainable housing solutions, insisting we do so through a lens that is diverse, equitable and inclusive of the communities we serve.”

The company merged with Tri-County Housing in 2011 and got its full name of Arbor Housing and Development. John Eaton said, “Selling both the Tri-County Housing and original Arbor Development office buildings and centrally relocating to Corning have positioned Arbor for growth and involvement in projects in which we might not otherwise have been included.”

One of the company’s projects, the Lamphear Court Townhomes and Apartments in Corning, recently unveiled a community garden, and the final stages of construction are underway.