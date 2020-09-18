Artists’ trunk show tonight in Corning

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Local artists are driving up, popping their trunks, and showing off their work at this year’s 2020 Artists Trunk Show.

The Urban Arts Crawl teamed up with the art gallery Exhibit A for the outdoor art exhibition and sale in the Rockwell Museum Parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

This event was originally scheduled in August but had to be postponed due to weather.

Artists that are involved in the show is Nicole Costa, Ani Hoover, Marshall Hyde, Colleen McCall, Denny Smith, Diane Janowski, Werner Sun, Debb VanDelinder, Megan Walsh, Robin Whiteman, and Melissa Zarem.

They are also offering take-home kits for kids called “Free Art on the Go!” at the Museum’s Education department. The kits include “a DIY Slime Squish Bag project with directions on how to make your own squishable slime with color and texture,” according to the Rockwell Museum’s press release.

Social distancing regulations, set by the state, will be enforced including, masks requirements and temperature screenings on entry.

“Urban Arts Crawl is proudly presented by The Rockwell Museum, The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, and Urban Corning. The program is made possible with support from the Steuben County Conference and Visitors Bureau.,” according to the Rockwell Museum’s press release.