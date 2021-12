HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in an ATV crash in Hammondsport.

Steuben County Coroner Stephen Copp confirmed with 18 News that he was called to the scene of the crash. Copp says the crash happened off the road near Reservoir Hill Road, but could not confirm the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.