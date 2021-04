CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – AT&T is closing their Market Street retail store in Corning and opening a new location in Painted Post.

The announcement was posted on the door of the former Market Street location and employees had begun to take down signs and merchandise inside.

AT&T did not mention where the new Painted Post location will be.

There is now only one AT&T location in Steuben County, located in Bath. There are two locations in Chemung County in Big Flats and Elmira.