Attorney for Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio speaks out amid enterprise corruption charge

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Attorney Matthew Buzzetti of The Buzzetti Law Office is speaking out in support of Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio, who he is now representing after Maio was named in a 32-count indictment against four men as part of an alleged criminal enterprise in Steuben County.

Larry Comfort Sr. and Larry J Comfort Jr. of Elmira Heights; Jonathan Hamilton of Elmira, Michael Stratton of Corning, and Maio were all arrested on a sealed indictment yielded superior court arrest warrant in mid-December.

Charges in the indictment include sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder, falsifying business records, forgery, enterprise corruption, sale of untaxed cigarettes, endangering the welfare of a child, and other crimes.

“In my experience some of the Steuben County District Attorney office’s indictments are determined to lack sufficient evidence to even be considered by a Grand Jury in this State,” said Buzzetti. “At times, many people within Steuben County are gravely overcharged. However, due to the laws regarding secrecy and processes of Grand Jury proceedings, these determinations are not made until well after the matter has been indicted.”

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker says Maio was not charged with sex trafficking as part of this indictment but was charged “as part of the enterprise corruption program. He is a participant in the enterprise corruption and engaged in a course of criminal conduct to advance the aims of the enterprise.”

Maio, a Democrat representing the City of Corning, was also charged with falsifying business records in the first degree and forgery in the second degree as part of what Baker called a “cover up.”

On Aug. 12, Maio was arrested and was issued an appearance ticket by New York State Police for allegedly patronizing a prostitute. He pled not guilty in Hornellsville Town Court in November, according to his former attorney Chris Tunney.

“The most severe is the enterprise corruption count, however, that can only be charged if the District Attorney has evidence that my client took two or more actions that are considered felony’s in furtherance of the criminal enterprise. Since District Attorney Baker already stated himself that Attorney Maio had nothing to do with sex trafficking, how can my client take any actions of a sex traffic enterprise if he is not involved? Instead, the District Attorney office concocts two other felonies that have nothing to do with the advancement of any criminal enterprise.”

“How can a power of attorney form advance a criminal enterprise? There are no counts of

money laundering, or falsification of any banking records.” Attorney Buzzetti states. “To get the other felony count, the District Attorney charged my client with falsifying a business record which is connected to a previous arrest. An arrest from the summer which was a setup by the police department to gain leverage over my client in the hopes to get him to give information that he simply does not possess.”

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler did not have any comment following Maio’s arrest regarding the legislator’s role in the county.

Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski released a statement calling for Maio’s resignation

“I was shocked to learn today that Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio had been charged in connection to an investigation into a sex trafficking ring. Mr. Maio has been charged with felonies related to his alleged participation in horrific criminal activity alongside some of the most notorious criminals in Steuben County history. He is an utter disgrace to his office, profession and Steuben County. He needs to resign his office immediately. Not tomorrow. Not later today. Immediately.” JOSEPH SEMPOLINSKI – CHAIRMAN, STEUBEN COUNTY REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE

“We must keep that in mind that, unless and until a jury votes otherwise, an innocent man’s family relationships, client relationships and legal practice, and seat as a County Legislator are being unfairly attacked and harmed,” said Buzzetti regarding Maio’s status on the Legislature and in the community.

District Attorney Baker says the indictment was part of an investigation that lasted over a year “to try to save local victims of sex trafficking.”

Larry Comfort Sr. is charged under each count of the indictment, while his co-defendants are each charged as alleged accomplices to various offenses.

Comfort Sr., Comfort Jr., Hamilton, and Maio are all charged with Enterprise Corruption, “alleging that they intentionally committed felony offenses and participated together in a pattern of activity constituting a criminal enterprise.”

Comfort Sr. and Stratton were stopped by Troopers in a vehicle and were arraigned in Steuben County Court, both entering not guilty pleas. Stratton was released on his own recognizance.

Hamilton was arrested after a foot chase with New York State Police and was remanded without bail to the Steuben County Jail.

According to Baker, “The New York State Special Investigation Unit received the first tip about this group, then initiated and quarterbacked the investigation with assistance from the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Elmira City Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Troopers from the Painted Post Barracks. They followed leads, did hundreds of hours of surveillance, interviewed witnesses, and put the evidence together for the Grand Jury that ultimately led to this Indictment.”