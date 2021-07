CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Aurene Lane in Corning, from Cedar Street to Walnut Street, is scheduled to be closed from July 26 at 7 p.m. to Friday, August 6 at 5 p.m.

The road will be closed to accommodate the road brick work being done around the clock tower.

The work will be weather permitting and able to change at any time.