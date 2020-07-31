Avoca CSD granted extension to submit reopening plans

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca Central School District has received an extension from the state for submitting its reopening plans.

School districts are required to submit their reopening plans by Friday, July 31, but some have received an extension.

Here is the letter published by the school district on Friday.

Approximately 245 families responded to the district’s survey regarding what type of plan they should take. Slightly more than half (51%) of respondents indicated they would be comfortable sending their child back to school in the fall if confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain low. Many respondents also indicated they are concerned about mask-wearing, social distancing and vulnerable populations.

Families asked a number of questions regarding reopening that the district is working to address in the reopening plan, set to be submitted to the state and posted on the website by Aug. 7.

