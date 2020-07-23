Back to school shopping amid COVID pandemic

SOUTHERN TIER, NY (WETM) – Plans for children in New York to go back to school has not been made, back to school shopping is up in the air.

Purchasing new clothes before school start is a common way to kick off the new semester. David Panosian, Ower of Mr. Panosian’s Famous Shoes, plans to have a going back to school sale no matter what happens.

“There is a lot of questions if there is going to be school, but we sell a lot of kids’ shoes, and kids’ feet grow, and shoes wear out, so we are planning on a good sale still,” said Panosian.

Music equipment is also a popular item for students to get during the school year. Many parents rent instruments for their kids, making sure they like playing them before purchasing. Marich Music rents roughly 100 instruments give or take in the fall. Ben Borkowski, the owner of the local music shop, says that if instrument rentals go down that the financial impact on his store could hurt.

“With every instrument comes a book, a music stand, reeds, all sorts of different accessories that you need,” said Borkowski. “We are going to take a hit on our sales that way, but I think we can find creative ways to get kids playing even if there is no formal band,”

Borkowski keeps a positive attitude during this time and hopes that even if students don’t go to school right away that they will still try out new instruments and learn them at home in virtual music lessons.

Free backpacks will be given away at a Hornell Verizon Retailer hosted by Hornell Partners For Growth Inc this Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm for students K-12. This will be located at 1000 New York 36 #7, Hornell, NY.