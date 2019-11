BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath’s business district will have two-hour free parking starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2020.

Liberty, East William, Buell, Steuben Streets and the Westside of West Pulteney Square will be included in the free two-hour parking.

Parking enforcement will be checking for vehicles who are parked for more than two hours.