Bath DMV closed due to COVID-19 case

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bath will be closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Residents with appointments at the Bath DMV on Monday, 11/23; Tuesday, 11/24; and Wednesday, 11/25 should not report to the office. 

According to the county, staff will work to find alternative accommodations for those with canceled appointments and will provide an update next week.

To reschedule, visit https://steubencountydmvbath.setmore.com/ and select a new appointment.

On Friday the county reported its 90th COVID-19 death and 18 new cases, giving them 245 active cases. 

