Bath Fire Department responds to fire in Wheeler

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Town of Wheeler on Wednesday evening after receiving a call for smoke coming out of the roof.

When the department arrived there were flames coming out of the roof from the one-story home. Departments from the Bath VA, Hammondsport, Kanona, Avoca, Savona, Prattsburgh and Pulteney as well as Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps were called out and NYSEG cut the power.

The fire was under control in 33 minutes and mutual aid was canceled.





John Walczak

The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was also requested to the scene to assist in the determination of the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.