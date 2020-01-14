Bath fire leaves 38 people without housing

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire displaced 38 people from their homes yesterday in Bath.

On Sunday, The Bath Volunteer Fire Department responded to 56 Liberty Street for a reported structure fire.

Bath Village Police officers were first on the scene before the firetrucks arrived, to evacuate all the tenants out of the building.

One of those tenants was Kylie Roak. She lost her home after the fire and is temporarily living in a local inn.

The Department of Social Services and the Red Cross have been working to put people in similar conditions in places to live temporarily.

The Red Cross is helping those who lost homes with clothing, food, and some are receiving shelter.

Neighbors said this is the second time in four years that this particular building has caught on fire.