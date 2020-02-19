Bath man arrested after welfare fraud investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Derrick M. Ritchie, 27, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly using another person’s benefit card.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ritchie allegedly used the card in November 2018 while the intended card holder was incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.

Ritchie allegedly obtained $241,63 worth of benefits which he was not entitled nor authorized to receive, and has been charged with six counts of Misuse of Food Stamps, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Social Service Law, and one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Ritchie was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Upon completion of the arrest it was discovered, Ritchie had an active arrest warrant returnable to Yates County for aggravated unlicensed operation third and was turned over to Yates County Deputies.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

