Bath man arrested for the third time this month on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Roy Hyer, 43, and Semachiah McDuffie, 26, were arrested on Dec. 23 after a traffic stop in the Village of Bath.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Hyer and McDuffie allegedly “possessed a quantity of suspected illegal narcotics packaged for sale.” McDuffie also allegedly had a hypodermic needle in his possession.

Hyer, of Bath, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony, and McDuffie was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

Hyer was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held without bail due to an outstanding warrant and previous felony convictions.

On Dec. 10, Hyer was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both calls D felonies.

Upon searching Hyer he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and then was subsequently charged with the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

Hyer was arrested again on Dec. 18 and charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies.

Police say at the time of his Dec. 18 arrest Hyer was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was subsequently charged the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

McDuffie, of Corning, was released following his arraignment.

The Bath Village Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office with the arrests.