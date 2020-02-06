Bath man charged after puppies abandoned along the road

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Derek R. Clark, age 33, of Bath, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an animal cruelty investigation.

Deputies responded to a Bonny Hill Road address in January 2020 to investigate a report of three abandoned dogs. Police say Clark allegedly moved from a previous residence and abandoned three puppies alongside the road on Bonny Hill Road.

The dogs were recovered and turned over to the Thurston Dog Control Officer who then turned them over to the Finger Lakes SPCA for treatment and examination.

Derek Clark

Clark was charged with three counts of Overdriving: Fail to Feed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Thurston Town Court.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Thurston Town Dog Control Officer, the citizen who reported this crime and the Finger Lakes SPCA for their assistance in this investigation.

All three puppies are recovering well at the SPCA.