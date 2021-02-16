Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen resigning

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen tells 18 News that he will be resigning from his position on Tuesday.

Mullen says he will submit a formal resignation on Tuesday and plans to leave at the end of February.

Mullen would not elaborate why he is resigning, other than for personal reasons. He says he plans to remain in law enforcement going forward, but will not longer work with the Village of Bath Police.

Plans for replacing Mullen are unclear at this time.

Mullen has held the position since 2014 after he served as the Hornell City Police Sergeant, where he worked for 11 years.

According to his LinkedIn, Mullen also serves as the President of the Steuben County Chief of Police Association, Board Chairman of the Steuben County Traffic Safety Committee, and Vice Chairman of the Steuben County 911 Advisory Board.