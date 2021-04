BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department announced that they will, for the first time, be conducting in-person sex offender address verification.

Bath Police say they were previously only making verification checks if they received a tip or a complaint regarding a sex offender not living at their registered address.

With the new system, police say their investigations will be completed “quickly and efficiently,” and that arrests or warrants will be made or filed.