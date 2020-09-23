Bath Police seeking information on a former Bath resident

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department is seeking information on a Richard W. Davis, who lived in the Town of Bath in the early-mid 1970’s and possibly into the early 80’s.

The police department says that Davis, who has since died, potentially lived on Mail Route Road and likely worked at Polly-O Dairy and Taylor’s Winery.

The department could not provide any further information as to why there were seeking information regarding Davis.

Anyone with information on Davis is asked to call the Bath Police Department at 607-776-2175 and leave your name and number.