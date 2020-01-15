Bath students touched the hearts of residents in rehab

Breaking News
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at Haverling High School return to The Steuben Center for Rehabilitation to display their portraits of the residents.

This is the second year the students created artwork for the residents of their loved ones for their art class.

Some residents were looking forward to seeing and interacting with the students.

Senior Colyn McKinley says he wanted to meet his great-great-aunt Lucile but also wanted to do something special for another resident.

“This one is of another resident named Lina – that’s of her late husband,” says McKinley. “It brought smiles to their faces.”

Courtney Yacuzzo, Haverling High’s art teacher, says she volunteers at the Rehabilitation Center. She says this event gets better each year.

“It’s nice to see their reactions and them light up,” says Yacuzzo.

