Bath VA employs narcotic detection dogs

Lieutenant Jeffrey Mastin with George at the Bath VA Medical Center.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Police Department (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) have implemented a canine program for narcotics detection to keep patients and visitors safe. 

The two Labrador retriever dogs Sampson (4 years old) at the Canandaigua VA and George (18 months old) at the Bath VA are narcotics detection certified, receive ongoing monthly training and annual certification and each have their own special vehicle for transportation.

Sampson has responded to over 60 narcotics related police calls at VA medical centers State-wide and has had 14 finds for substances or drug paraphernalia.

George who is just getting started has had three finds since joining VA.

