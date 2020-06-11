Bath VA holding vehicle parade for families to see loved ones

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath VA Community Living Center will be holding a vehicle parade for family members of residents on Saturday, June 13 at 10: 30 a.m.
There will be an extensive parade route around the Bath VA grounds at buildings 76 and 78.
For many months of COVID-19 restrictions, which have included quarantine for the safety of our most vulnerable population, Bath CLC residents have not physically seen their loved ones or been able to have time out of doors. The Bath CLC teams have organized this parade as one of many creative events designed to celebrate and encourage the Veterans and their loved ones during this time of physical separation. A VA fire truck will lead the parade, and organizers anticipate that community participation will include approximately sixty vehicles. CLC residents have written messages on signs they will be holding up for their loved ones to see as they drive by.