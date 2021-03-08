Bath woman arrested for possession of crack/cocaine

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman was arrested Sunday night on a drug possession charge after a traffic stop in the village.

According to the Village of Bath Fire Department, officers dropped Jena Faith after a traffic infraction on East Steuben Street. Steuben County Sheriff’s K-9 Twiggy was utilized and helped discover crack/cocaine.

Faith was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Faith was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in the Bath Village Court at a later date.