Bell ringer challenge day two

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marked the second and final day of the Bell Ringer Challenge. This was a competition between the Corning City Republican and Democratic Committees to see who can raise the most money by ringing the Salvation Army bell in Centerway Square.

“Republicans and Democrats can get along and they can work together, this is a great cause and it’s a great time and it’s a great event it a friendly competition,” said Phil Palmesano Corning City Republican party bell ringer.

Yesterday the Democrats took turns fundraising in Corning, and today was the Republican’s turn to stand outside and ring the bell.

“It’s a great friendly competition between the city democratic party community and the city republican committee we think after the election it can be divisive and challenging, it’s a way for us all to come together to help support an organization in our community that does so much good and that helps people right here in our local community and we just think it’s a wonderful thing you know to come together and work together on behalf of a good cause,” said Palmesano.

The friendly competition generated $996 for the charity. The Democrats brought in $187 and the Republican raised $779 with $250 coming from their committee. But both sides emphasize there are not losers and the true winners is the Salvation Army.

The two committees have be participating in the competition for ten years.