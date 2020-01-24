Crews battle house fire in Addison

Breaking News
Building fire in Addison
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews in Steuben County are working on putting out a house fire on Jones Hill Street in Addison.

Reports of the fire came into the 18 News newsroom around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Gang Mills, Tuscarora, and Addison Fire Departments are on the scene, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

There’s no word on whether anyone was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

18 News will have more on this fire as information becomes available.

