“Buy Now, Shop Later!” in Corning’s Gaffer District

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has announced a “Buy Now, Shop Later!” promotion designed to keep the cash registers of participating businesses ringing.

“Although the Small Business Administration is scrambling to figure out what and how they can bring some relief to small businesses throughout the country that will likely take a bit of time to develop and implement and there is no guarantee at this time that all businesses will be eligible for financial assistance”, said Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of Corning’s Gaffer District.

She continued “Therefore, the more we can all shop locally now the more cash will be running through registers which are already low at a very fragile time of year. Corning is all about resiliency and the community being a part of the solution. Together we will continue to show that #ThisPlaceMatters, one #ShopLocal transaction at a time!”

Customers can participate by going to GafferDistrict.com and clicking on the link for “Buy Now, Shop Later” to see a list of participating businesses offering gift cards or certificates. The businesses will get those funds now and not have to wait. Currently, there are nearly 35 participating businesses across retail segments including restaurants, gift shops, specialty shops, personal services and more.

“This can be done from home for your shopping pleasure while you are abiding by the state and federal recommendations for not going out in public. said Fabrizi “Every dollar spent through the “Buy Now, Shop Later!” promotion helps small locally owned businesses continue through this unprecedented threat to their sustainability. It means so much to our downtown and is appreciated beyond words.”











