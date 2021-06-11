Canisteo-Greenwood School Board member resigns amid unlawful surveillance, evidence tampering charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason Mullen has resigned from the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District board after he was arrested for allegedly placing a camera in an area that police say would “invade the privacy of a person without the person’s knowledge or consent.”

According to Canisteo Police, the department was made aware of a camera that was placed in an area of privacy without the person’s knowledge. Officers also found that pieces of evidence were physically destroyed.

Mullen was arrested on June 10 by the Canisteo Village Police Department and charged with Unlawful Surveillance of Camera in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Canisteo man arrested for invading privacy with a camera

Mullen was arraigned in Canisteo Village Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.

Canisteo-Greenwood Superintendent Tom Crook released a statement to parents following Mullen’s resignation saying that there is no evidence to date that students or staff have been physically harmed or that any misconduct occurred on school grounds.

The District received a complaint on June 8th, 2021 from a community member regarding a Board member’s alleged misconduct. On the same day, the District notified law enforcement and other agencies and is assisting them in the ongoing investigation. The District learned from the police on June 10th that a Board Member, Jason M. Mullen has been charged with Unlawful Surveillance of Camera in the 2nd Degree and 2 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. There is no evidence to date that any students or staff have been physically harmed or that any misconduct occurred on school grounds related to the charges. The Board member has resigned from the Board of Education. Federal Law protecting the privacy of students prevents the District from providing any additional details at this time, as it could lead to the identification, or confirmation of the identification of the students. Tom Crook, Superintendent.

Canisteo Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time and more charges may be added.