Canisteo receives nearly $2 million for water main replacement

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Canisteo has received nearly $2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to replace sections of their water main within the village’s distribution system, according to the Director for Rural Development, Richard Mayfield.

A water storage tank will also be rehabilitated and residential water meter purchases and installation will also be completed to provide accurate usage monitoring in the village.

The project is part of a $9 million USDA investment in New York announced on Wednesday.

“These investments will bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities across NY State. They will replace deteriorating, leaking water pipes with new ones and upgrade water handling systems that are decades old. These investments create jobs and improve public health and safety for our rural neighbors,” Mayfield said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

