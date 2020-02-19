Cap’n Morgan’s closing in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Cap’n Morgan’s Sports Bar and Grill tells 18 News that they will close their doors for good on Feb 29.

Employees tell 18 News that the owner has decided to retire and that the building has been put up for sale.

Cap’n Morgan’s first opened in 2002 on Bridge Street in Corning, and according to the real estate listing the property includes a second floor apartment.

The total building is 7,240 sq. feet with a seating capacity of 99, a large kitchen area, full bar, an area for bands or DJ & upstairs seating area for private parties.

