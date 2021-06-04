Captain Bill’s new Skipperliner arrives

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – After sailing the waters in Washington DC for 20 years, a 64′ skipper made the long journey to its new home on Seneca Lake. The Harbor Belle will be renamed the Seneca Spirit, and soon will be available for tours.

Captain bills newest attraction arrived Monday after a traveling for days through the Potomac, Chesapeake, and Delaware rivers, and wind around the tip of New Jersey passing Atlantic City, and ultimately arrives in Watkins Glen via the Erie Canal.

The 115-passenger boat has two levels, with the upper deck completely open-air, an acoustic system designed for narrated tours, and a whisper-quiet engine that travels at a steady 8 knots. It is currently sailing to Watkins Glen from its previous port of 20 years in the Washington, DC, area.

The Seneca Spirit will be Captain Bill’s main sight-seeing vessel, leaving port every 90 minutes for a 60-minute guided tour of the southern end of Seneca Lake.

“The Legacy is primarily for dining cruises and the new Seneca Spirit will be site seeing cruises, also will be available for private charters and it will lend itself to smaller parties so it should be a nice addition in that regard,” said Mark Simiele, Owner, Captain Bills. “We will do a bare-bones charter for the smaller vessel where you can just charter the boat with our captain and crew and provide your own amenities and there will be a different price point for costumers.”

The Seneca Legacy will resume a pre-pandemic schedule for lunch and dinner cruises: lunch cruises will be offered three days a week; dinner cruises will sail six nights a week.