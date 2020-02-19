Car drives into The Central restaurant in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders have removed a car from the side of The Central restaurant in Painted Post after an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to our reporter on the scene, an elderly woman was unharmed after driving a green sedan through the building. After striking the building, the woman reversed and struck a car.

Occupants inside the restaurant did suffer minor injuries, according to our reporter on the scene.

The extent of the damage to The Central, which has been at that location since the 1990s, is known at this time, but the side and windows have been smashed.

The owner tells 18 News that the restaurant will be closed Wednesday night, but they plan to reopen on Thursday.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

