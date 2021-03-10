Caton Volunteer Fire Company seeking new fire building

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Caton Volunteer Fire Company is seeking approval for a new fire building to replace their current aging building. A series of meetings will begin today and continue through this Friday, the vote to approve or deny the funding will happen on March 30th.

The Fire Company is looking for a bond that they will pay back to the town over a set amount of time, this way taxes will not need to be raised in the fire district. Missy VanDusen, co-chairperson of the Commissioners, says that a new fire building will benefit the community at large, along with the fire crew.

“It would benefit the community with a newer building that’s updated so that they can also use the community room, it’ll be in the back to be rented out which they can’t right now, it’s not up to standards the whole buildings kind of falling down around us.” Said Missy. She also said that

The current building was built nearly half a century ago and the Caton Volunteer Fire Company has grown significantly, outgrowing their facility.

“Not only would that help us with putting our equipment in because it’s getting bigger. So housing the fire trucks to make sure that they’re warm not paying so much electric and gas out, it helps it for being handicap accessible, and updates it to a modern standard.” Said Missy.