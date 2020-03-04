Cause determined for County Rt. 10 fire in Bath

Breaking News
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Bath on March 2 has been ruled accidental, according to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the department, ashes from a wood stove were placed into a metal barrel and strong winds blew embers into a box next to a shed, which ignited.

The call for the fire came in shortly after 10 a.m. on the 6300 block of County Route 10 at David Havens Alignment & Auto Service on Monday. No injuries or the amount of damage caused were reported by the department.

