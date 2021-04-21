CCC Faculty Union vote no confidence in President William Mullaney

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The PECCC Faculty Union has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a “no confidence” measure regarding President William Mullaney.

The faculty union voted 82.4 percent in favor of the measure, citing a long list of issues they’ve had with Mullaney since he took over the college in July 2019.

Over the course of his time as President of SUNY Corning Community College, Dr. William Mullaney has:

● Overseen the disintegration of morale, confidence, and collegiality among college

employees, to the detriment of our mission;

● Encouraged through his actions and comments a climate of discord among college

employees, seeking in vain to weaken our bonds of friendship and sense of shared

commitment to the future of the College;

● Demonstrated through his actions a special disrespect for the dedication, commitment,

and excellence of the College’s full-time faculty;

● Used faculty terminations and the threat of faculty terminations in failed attempts to

intimidate and bully the faculty;

● Refused to engage with the faculty in good faith discussions around alternatives,

reflecting an underlying disinterest in finding workable alternatives;

● Misrepresented his administration’s engagement with faculty and staff, including

Associate Deans of Instruction, on these issues;

● Failed to investigate the likely ramifications of his plans, choosing not to consult with the

academic departments most directly affected;

● Sabotaged the ability of the College to recruit the best candidates for future openings by

eroding confidence in the College’s commitment to its employees;

● Undermined the Regional Board of Trustees by attacking the meaning and value of its

commitments to College faculty;

● Failed to communicate a positive, compelling, inclusive vision for the future of the

College as a whole, one reflecting our shared values, diversity, and mutual reliance; and

● Failed to represent the College effectively in the communities served by the College,

compromising the relationships at the core of our institution’s mission.

Although a vote of no confidence is not legally binding on a college’s governing board, votes of no confidence do provide trustees with critical information about the performance of the institution’s chief executive and the state of employee morale and confidence in college management.

“Our grounds include a pattern of disrespect toward college employees, staff and faculty alike; a

consistent failure to collaborate with college employees in good faith on issues that affect our

work and by extension our students; a failure to recognize and honor the contributions of

employees, including employees who have dedicated decades in service of the college, severely

damaging trust and morale across campus; a failure to inspire confidence in the direction and

future of the college; and a failure to represent the college effectively in the communities we

serve. Ryan Hersha, Union President.

Prior to the vote, Mullaney told 18 News “any time you hear that a certain segment of the population is unhappy, it’s not good news to hear.”

This vote does not represent every faculty member at CCC, but Hersha has confirmed the 87 percent of the faculty is in the union.

Mullaney said he planned to meet with faculty prior to the vote to answer any questions they had.

“I think the faculty know me for who I am, they have seen me here for almost two years now, they know that the best interest in students is what I make my decisions on, so we may not always agree, but that’s really what is always guiding the decisions that I make,” Mullaney said.

18 News has reached out to President Mullaney for comment on the vote outcome, but have not heard back at this time.