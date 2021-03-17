CCC professors publishes poem, essay book

CORNING, NY (WETM) – One of Corning Community College professor’s has published a book.

Edward Dougherty is an English professor at CCC. His book, Journey Work: Crafting a Life of Poetry and Spirit is a collection of poems and essays.

“I wanted to tell a little bit of my own story as a kind of coming up as a writer myself and some of the things that I have learned,” Dougherty said. “Particularly, I set myself a little bit of a project to praise and celebrate some of the poets that have had an influence on me.”

The book is available online and he hopes to get the book inside local bookstores.

