Changes for recycling at the Steuben County landfill

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Changes are in store for customers at the Steuben County landfill and transfer stations beginning Friday, Jan. 1.

The changes include plastics, which should be sorted by type, and glass which now can be mixed
together.

No. 2 plastics (thick and sturdy) plastic should be separated from No. 1 plastics (thin and transparent) at the recycling stalls at the landfill and transfer stations.

Glass will no longer needs to be separated by color.

Steuben residents who rely on commercial trash haulers should check with their haulers about sorting requirements.

