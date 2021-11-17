Child arrested by State Police after Corning-Painted Post Middle School fight

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested by New York State Police after a fight outside the Corning-Painted Post Middle School.

According to State Police, the boy was arrested on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor assault in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. State Police say the fight was reported on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

The boy was released on an appearance ticket and no additional information could be released by State Police due to the age of those involved.

18 News has reached out to the Corning-Painted Post Area School District for comment.

