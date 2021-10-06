City of Hornell welcomes new firefighter

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell Fire Department welcomed a new firefighter to its ranks on Wednesday.

During a special morning meeting, the Hornell Board of Public Safety appointed Shaymis Quinlan as the department’s latest hire.

“Quinlan has experience serving the public and his enthusiasm and dedication will benefit the department and residents for years to come,” Hornell Mayor John Buckley said in a statement. “My administration continues to focus on improving the quality of life for city residents and we are committed to supporting public safety and our first responders.”

