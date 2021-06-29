Coffee with the Chief and Sheriff events in Hornell and Canisteo

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard will be joining North Hornell & Canisteo Police Chief Kyle Amidon for “Coffee with the Chief and Sheriff” events in Canisteo and Hornell on July 2.

The chief and sheriff will be at the Canisteo Uni-Mark from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and the Hornell Dunkin from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. talking to community members who may want to know more about crime prevention or further understand our own police force and the Sheriff’s Office.

This program will offer individual interaction between the Chief of Police, Sheriff and members of the community “to uphold a strong relationship between the agencies and the community” in a casual atmosphere.

Dunkin is located in Hornell Plaza at 1050 NY-36.