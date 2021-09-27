‘Coffee with the Chiefs and Sheriff’ event happening in Steuben County

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Steuben County are hosting a joint “Coffee with the Chiefs and Sheriff” event next month.

On Friday, Oct. 22, community members can sit down with Steuben Co. Sheriff Jim Allard, City of Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray, and Village of North Hornell and Canisteo Village Police Chief Kyle Amidon to learn more about crime prevention and further understand their local police forces.

In a press release, Chief Amidon said the program will offer individual interaction between the chiefs, sheriff and community members to uphold a strong relationship between the agencies and the community they serve.

“This is a casual atmosphere to discuss any areas of concern or improvements that would aid the agency in providing the highest quality of service to our people,” Chief Amidon said.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at JC’s Café, located at 327 Canisteo St. in Hornell.