Collaborative housing agreement extension

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning City Council passes to extend the collaborative housing agreement for another four years.

Three Rivers Development that is funded by Corning Enterprises will be contributing $1 million to the project. Corning pledges to contribute $200 thousand to cover administration costs.

Mayor Boland was pleased that this passed.

“It shows that Corning to be a progressive community which is absolutely dedicated to revitalizing our neighborhood, fixing up our houses, we want to be a community that is known as with a brand of, we fix up our houses in corning New York,” Boland said.

The city has designated “impact zones” that will be the focus of the project. Right now they are looking at Park Avenue and the next step is for the city to reach out to property owners and to begin to make deals according to Boland.

“Thank goodness our houses have good bones so they lend themselves being fixed up and that’s what we are about to be in the business of doing, fixing up our houses,” Boland shared.