Community art project amid coronavirus

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The pandemic has caused a bit of darkness in a lot of people’s lives, but one local bar owner wanted to bring a little light to the City of Corning with a project that brings people together, but not too close.

In front of the bar Volo on Market Street, boards have been mounted to act as a canvas for people to express both their feelings and creativity in a community art project.

“I knew that I had to close my bar, I thought it would be something good to give back to the community and the local artists who I have dealt with a lot in the five-and-a-half years that I have been here,” said Vinnie Azzarelli, owner of Volo.

Azzarilli has only two rules, keep your distance while painting one at a time and that the artwork itself must be positive.

“I don’t think I really have a favorite part, it’s all great, it’s just the positive feedback that I have gotten and the enjoyment people in the community have got out of it is probably the best part for me,” Azzarelli said.