Community welcomes a whimsical new business on Market Street

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Plants are on the mind in Corning today as local, state, and federal representatives gathered on Market Street to celebrate Crystal City’s newest small business.

Pixie Moss Meadows is a shop full of succulents, decorations, and so much more. The inside gives the customer the sense that you are walking through a magical fairy wonderland.

The owner, Jennifer Tiffany, considers herself a succulent grower and artisan with a passion to create whimsical gardens.

“I can create the tiniest of gardens in a vessel so small that can not hold much more than pixie dust,” Tiffany said in her brochure.

Tiffany explained that her grandma inspired her imagination when she was a little girl with stories of magical fairies and whimsical gnomes that played in trees. Now that she is an adult, Tiffany has taken that inspiration and turned it into a business.

“It actually started as a hobby five years ago,” Tiffany said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom, I’m a military wife, and it was something that I did with my kids, and it kind of grew for friends and family, and then I started doing craft shows and vendor events and I loved that.”

She also offers services including, weddings, private parties, and in-person succulent workshops. And if you are feeling creative, she has a Pixie Garden Bar that allows guests to make their own creations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator