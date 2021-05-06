Community welcomes a whimsical new business on Market Street

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Plants are on the mind in Corning today as local, state, and federal representatives gathered on Market Street to celebrate Crystal City’s newest small business.



Pixie Moss Meadows is a shop full of succulents, decorations, and so much more. The inside gives the customer the sense that you are walking through a magical fairy wonderland.

The owner, Jennifer Tiffany, considers herself a succulent grower and artisan with a passion to create whimsical gardens.

“I can create the tiniest of gardens in a vessel so small that can not hold much more than pixie dust,” Tiffany said in her brochure.

Tiffany explained that her grandma inspired her imagination when she was a little girl with stories of magical fairies and whimsical gnomes that played in trees. Now that she is an adult, Tiffany has taken that inspiration and turned it into a business.

“It actually started as a hobby five years ago,” Tiffany said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom, I’m a military wife, and it was something that I did with my kids, and it kind of grew for friends and family, and then I started doing craft shows and vendor events and I loved that.”

She also offers services including, weddings, private parties, and in-person succulent workshops. And if you are feeling creative, she has a Pixie Garden Bar that allows guests to make their own creations.