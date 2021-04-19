Compin USA bringing manufacturing plant to Wayland

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Empire State Development has announced that Compin USA will locate a manufacturing plant in Wayland to build seats for transportation industry projects, including Amtrak’s next-generation high-speed trainsets which are being manufactured by Alstom in nearby Hornell.

Compin USA is leasing manufacturing space vacated by Gunlocke, which recently announced a local workforce reduction in its upholstery division.

ESD is supporting this project with up to $80,000 in Excelsior Tax Credits for the creation of up to 31 new jobs. The total project cost has been placed at $270,000.

The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency offered technical assistance to help bring the two companies together.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “Compin USA’s arrival in the Southern Tier will further strengthen the transportation manufacturing sector that is helping drive the region’s resurgence. Investing in key industries like this one, across New York State, creates jobs and sets the foundation for long-term, sustainable economic growth.”

Compin USA, a subsidiary of French company Compin/Fainsa, will exclusively manufacture railway passenger seats and interior components at the plant in the Town of Wayland. That project will include the creation of an upholstery business unit in which subcomponents of seats will be produced. Additionally, the company will use its global expertise to create an assembly unit to supply the manufactured seats for the Alstom-built high-speed trainsets. Patrick Bouchet, Group Chief Operating Officer will manage the setup of the Steuben County facility and Nicolas Moiroux will operate and manage the U.S. site operation in Wayland. The company expects to be operational at the site by May 2021.

Marc JAMMOT, President & CEO of COMPIN group said, “The implementation of the COMPIN Inc plant is a key milestone in the COMPIN FAINSA Corp organic growth. Whereas COMPIN FAINSA features a well – developed industrial footprint in Europe (5 industrial sites) the launch of the COMPIN US plant will enable our Group to meet our long-term strategy in developing its Seats and Interior Systems railways business for the North American continent. We want indeed to take advantage of the skilled American workforce as well as the presence of the assembly plant of main US car builders in the NY state to tighten our links with local partners. We are very proud to settle in Wayland and to develop our partnership with the company Gunlocke. Over the next months we will transfer to our US plant our Seat know-how to offer to the US railways passengers the high-end quality and comfort of European seats.”

In November of 2016, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced $30 million in Upstate Revitalization Initiative funding to support the expansion of Alstom which added nearly 200 new jobs in Hornell, Steuben County. The project was motivated by Alstom’s successful bid to provide 28 next-generation high-speed trainsets for Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.

Jérôme Wallut, President, Alstom Americas said, “We are pleased to welcome yet another company to the growing list of transportation suppliers who have chosen to locate in the Southern Tier, bringing additional high-tech jobs and economic benefits to the region. We thank Empire State Development for their continued efforts to attract these businesses to the region and to New York State as a whole, and for facilitating investments in their growth and development.”

For Additional information about Compin USA, visit: http://www.compinfainsa.com/?lang=en