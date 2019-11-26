Congressman Tom Reed meets for town hall meeting in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight Congressman Tom Reed met for a town hall meeting at Corning City Hall.

The room was full with many residents having concerns about President Trump. The impeachment inquiry was the main focus.

Reed said he does not support impeaching the President. He also said there is no evidence that would require President Trump to be impeached.



“Impeachment is for high crimes, that is what impeachment is reserved for not just there for taking out President Trump from his duly held office that democracy produced,” Congressman said. “So moving forward I hope we learn a lesson from this impeachment that we should have learned from the Clinton impeachment for example. Impeachment should not be a political tool.”

Other topics discussed were climate change, alternative energy and Israel.