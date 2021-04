HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – County Route 42, between Chambers Rd and the CR41 intersection in the Town of Hornby will be temporarily closed for construction, according to Steuben County 911.

The road will be closed to all through traffic beginning May 10 through May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement.

There will be no on site detour for the road project.