Corning announces new category of Gorilla Glass for smartphone cameras

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. announced on Thursday a new line of Gorilla Glass with more durability to be used as a cover on smartphone cameras.

Corning says Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+ is more scratch-resistant than traditional anti-reflective coatings and will also improve image quality by allowing 98% of light into the camera. The company also says the glass is almost as scratch-resistant as sapphire.

Vice President of Gorilla Glass Jaymin Amin said “Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Gorilla Glass has long been used on smartphone screens and other wearable technology, but Corning says camera quality is one of the most important features for people buying new phones as the number and quality of smartphone cameras increases.

Samsung will be the first smartphone company to include the Gorilla Glass DX lens covers on its cameras.