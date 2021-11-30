Corning Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual awards; Wheeler & Smith recognized

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Corning Market Street

Downtown Corning Market Street

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses and community leaders were honored Tuesday during the annual Corning Area Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony.

The chamber announced the winners of five awards during the virtual event, including a Lifetime Achievement award for Nancy Williamson of ServU Credit Union, who plans to retire after 49 years leading the credit union.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith were also recognized with an Above and Beyond award for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of award winners can be found below:

  • Young Professional Leadership – Tess McKinley, Executive Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension Steuben County
  • Evolving Business – Card Carrying Books & Gifts
  • Lifetime Achievement – Nancy Williamson, ServU Credit Union
  • Community Leadership – Corning Credit Union
  • Above & Beyond – Darlene Smith & Jack Wheeler

The event, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered a “toast to go” take-home breakfast for participants during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now