Corning Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual awards; Wheeler & Smith recognized

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses and community leaders were honored Tuesday during the annual Corning Area Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony.

The chamber announced the winners of five awards during the virtual event, including a Lifetime Achievement award for Nancy Williamson of ServU Credit Union, who plans to retire after 49 years leading the credit union.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith were also recognized with an Above and Beyond award for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of award winners can be found below:

Young Professional Leadership – Tess McKinley, Executive Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension Steuben County

Evolving Business – Card Carrying Books & Gifts

Lifetime Achievement – Nancy Williamson, ServU Credit Union

Community Leadership – Corning Credit Union

Above & Beyond – Darlene Smith & Jack Wheeler

The event, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered a “toast to go” take-home breakfast for participants during the ceremony.