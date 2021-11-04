Corning Area Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for annual award ceremony

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the nominees for their annual award ceremony on Nov. 30.

The virtual ceremony will honor local businesses, community leaders, and the option to add a “Toast To Go” option to celebrate.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Community Leadership Nominees:

Belinda Hoad, Institute for Human Services

Jenna Letersky-Thayer, Nickel’s Pit BBQ

Dr. William Mullaney, SUNY Corning Community College

Dr. Constance Sullivan-Blum, The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes

Corning Credit Union

Young Professional Leadership Nominees:

Cameron Dye, Journey 333 Corning

Katie McConville, Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning & the Finger Lakes

Tess McKinley, Cornell Cooperative Extension Steuben

MacKenzie Myers, K. Rae Salon & Spa

Evolving Business Nominees:

AgeLess SPA

Card Carrying Books & Gifts

Lifetime Achievement Nominee:

Nancy Williamson, ServU Credit Union

The chamber will also be presenting a new Above & Beyond Award this year.

Participants can register in advance to attend the virtual event with an option to add a to-go breakfast.

Choose the option for you and register in advance:

2 people – $18

5 people – $40

10 people – $70

Meeting link only, no food package – $10

Registration with the food package includes muffins or pastries, fruit, and juice, as well as the zoom link. The food will need to be picked up in Corning on Nov. 30, 8:00 – 9:00 am.

For Gluten-free or other special dietary options, or to register based on your group size, email jbmorgan@corningny.com

For anyone who will not be close to Corning or would otherwise not be able to pick up the food that morning, choose the meeting link-only registration option at $10.



In order to be sure the proper food and beverage quantities are prepared, registrations including the to-go option must be made by Friday, November 19. After Nov. 19, the meeting link only registration be available until Monday, Nov. 29 at noon.