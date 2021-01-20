Corning Area Chamber of Commerce holding Paycheck Protection Program info session

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual information session for businesses as the second round of Paycheck Protection Program opens up.

The event on Thursday, Jan 28 begins at 2 p.m. and will include discussing key updates, eligibility requirements, the forgiveness process as well as taking any questions you have regarding PPP Loans.

Speakers at the event include Christopher Coletta, Commercial Loan Officer and Heather Machmer, Commercial Portfolio Specialist from Chemung Canal Trust Company, and Dan Rickman with the Small Business Administration.

Participants can register online or by email to jbmorgan@corningny.com. The meeting link will be emailed to registrants prior to the program.