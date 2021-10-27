Corning Area Chamber of Commerce hosting annual award ceremony virtually

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual award ceremony will be held virtually this year with a “Toast To Go” option to celebrate.

The virtual ceremony will be held on Nov. 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. via Zoom recognizing local businesses and leaders.

Among the awards being presented are Lifetime Achievement, Evolving Business, Young Professional Leadership, and Community Leadership Awards. Nominees for the categories will be announced at a later date.

Participants can register in advance to attend the virtual event with an option to add a to-go breakfast.

Choose the option for you and register in advance:

2 people – $18

5 people – $40

10 people – $70

Meeting link only, no food package – $10

Registration with the food package includes muffins or pastries, fruit, and juice, as well as the zoom link. The food will need to be picked up in Corning on Nov. 30, 8:00 – 9:00 am.

*For Gluten-free or other special dietary options, or to register based on your group size, email jbmorgan@corningny.com

For anyone who will not be close to Corning or would otherwise not be able to pick up the food that morning, choose the meeting link-only registration option at $10.



**In order to be sure the proper food and beverage quantities are prepared, registrations including the to-go option must be made by Friday, November 19. After Nov. 19, the meeting link only registration be available until Monday, Nov. 29 at noon.